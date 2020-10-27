Tulane remains winless in the AAC after road loss at UCF

Tulane suffered a road setback in a 51-34 defeat at UCF on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped the Wave to 2-4 overall, and 0-4 in AAC play.
Freshman quarterback, Michael Pratt, threw for 215 yards and a season-high three touchdowns, while senior running back, Stephen Huderson, ran for 88 yards and one score on 14 carries.
Sophomore wideout, Jha’Quan Jackson, accounted for 180 all-purpose yards and caught two touchdown passes. He registered 59 receiving yards, 67 more on kickoff returns and 54 on one punt return.
The first quarter offered back-and-forth attacks from the offenses, as UCF (3-2, 2-2 AAC) connected on a field goal on its opening possession. The Green Wave responded with a quick, seven-play scoring drive highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown reception by, Deuce Watts.
The Knights got into the end zone for the first time just over one minute later on a 54-yard touchdown pass, but Tulane countered once more and reclaimed the lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Jackson with 4:15 left in the first quarter. UCF took control of the game from that point however with 27 unanswered points by way of touchdowns on four consecutive possessions to take a 37-14 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Tulane broke its offensive slump with a long drive to start the second half that went 75 yards on 12 plays and chewed up nearly six minutes of game clock and ended with a fumble recovery in the end zone. The Knights scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass just 90 seconds later, but Pratt found Jackson in the end zone for the second time for an eight-yard score to cut the deficit to 44-28 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. UCF continued to score on quick strikes and big plays however, lighting up the scoreboard on a 41-yard touchdown strike just 29 seconds after Tulane’s score.
The Green Wave were responsible for the game’s final scoring play on a nine-yard rushing touchdown by Huderson with 8:30 remaining. The score was set up by Jackson’s 54-yard punt return just two plays prior.
UCF recovered three onside kick attempts by Tulane and outgained the Green Wave, 689-340, in total yardage. Up next, Tulane returns home for a Halloween matchup against Temple. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., at Yulman Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
TULANE SPORTS INFORMATION CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.