Tulane remains winless in the AAC after road loss at UCF

Tulane broke its offensive slump with a long drive to start the second half that went 75 yards on 12 plays and chewed up nearly six minutes of game clock and ended with a fumble recovery in the end zone. The Knights scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass just 90 seconds later, but Pratt found Jackson in the end zone for the second time for an eight-yard score to cut the deficit to 44-28 with four minutes to go in the third quarter. UCF continued to score on quick strikes and big plays however, lighting up the scoreboard on a 41-yard touchdown strike just 29 seconds after Tulane’s score.