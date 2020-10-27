WATCH LIVE 2:30: City of New Orleans updates preps for TS Zeta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor Cantrell along with city leaders will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to update residents on preparations for Hurricane Zeta.
Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Collin Arnold, Ghassan Korban with S&WB, and Director of the New Orleans Health Department Dr. Jennifer Avegno will also be present at the news conference.
The city says the most significant threat for New Orleans will be strong and damaging winds. Emergency officials are asking residents to take time today to secure outdoor Halloween decorations and remove anything that could become a projectile in high winds.
There’s also a concern about power outages.
Entergy New Orleans says it’s mobilizing storm teams today and doing last minute prep work .They’re asking everyone to make sure your flashlights work and that you have an extra set of batteries.
It’s also critical that you have a way to keep mobile devices charged.
