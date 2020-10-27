WATCH LIVE 4:30: Jefferson Parish news conference on Zeta preps

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will be joined by the Emergency Management Department, Public Works Departments and other Parish officials and partners for a press conference 4:30 p.m. to discuss preparations in place for Tropical Storm Zeta.
The press conference will take place in the media room at the Emergency Operations and Communication Center, 910 3rd Street in Gretna.
All 193 permanent pumps and 73 pump stations in Jefferson Parish are available. Additionally, a number of portable pumps are in place in Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Goose Bayou and Grand Isle.
Residents are asked to clear out leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins. This could help your street drain faster in any heavy rain event.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.