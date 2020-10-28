Hancock County issues mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland have issued a mandatory evacuation effective immediately Wednesday.
This evacuation is for all low-lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks and in travel-trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction, and partially constructed homes.
The low-lying areas include, but are not limited to, the following: Shoreline Park (east and west side of Highway 603), North Beach in Cedar Point, South Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis and Waveland, south side of Diamondhead, Clermont Harbor, Lakeshore, Ansley/Heron Bay, Pearlington, Harbor Drive, Chapman Road, Jourdan River Drive.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.