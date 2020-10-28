Hurricane Zeta expected to be a Category 2 at landfall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Zeta is making its final approach toward southeast Louisiana today. It is now expected to be a Category 2 at landfall. Damaging winds in excess of 74 MPH are expected across much of the FOX 8 Viewing Area.
All residents should be rushing their preparations to completion this morning. The worst of the weather will cross the area between noon and 10 PM. Power outages are likely, and you should ensure your phones and tablets are charged so you can continue to receive information.
Since the storm will be moving so quickly, rainfall totals will largely be between 2 and 4 inches. Isolated locations may see slightly higher totals. Isolated spin-ups are also possible east of eye.
Storm surge is a concern as 4-6 feet of water is possible across coastal areas.
