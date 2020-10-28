Nicondra: Zeta making landfall

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Zeta landfall likely to be called near Cocodrie in Terrebonne Parish. The fast-moving storm clocked in at a NNE motion of 24 mph in the 4 pm update. The eye of the strong Category 2 with winds at 110 mph and gusts in the 120 mph range will swiftly move across some of the most populated areas of Southeast Louisiana including the New Orleans metro region.