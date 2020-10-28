REPORT: LSU DT Siaki Ika entering transfer portal

Siaki Ika (No. 62) celebrates during the second half of a game between LSU and Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | October 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 6:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore defensive tackle Siaki Ika is entering the transfer portal, a source has reportedly informed 247Sports.

According to Geaux247 reporter Shea Dixon, Ika met with Orgeron on Tuesday to discuss his playing time because he has seen diminished reps on the field now that the Tigers have shifted from a 3-4 defensive scheme to the 4-3 front defensive coordinator Bo Pelini runs.

Siaki Ika during the first half of a game between LSU and Missouri at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound nose tackle has a total of five tackles, with three of those credited as solo tackles, and one sack on the season. The sack came in LSU’s 41-7 rout of Vanderbilt.

Ika is a former four-star defensive tackle from Salt Lake City, Utah.

