Terrebonne Parish under curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish is now under a curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 due to Hurricane Zeta, Parish President Gordon Dove and Sheriff Tim Soignet announced in a joint statement at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“It was necessary to put the curfew in effect for the safety of the public given road blockages and down power lines throughout the parish,” Dove said.
Dove says all public schools in Terrebonne Parish will be closed Thursday, but no decision has been made yet for Friday, Oct. 30.
All residents of the parish should report any damages to the Terrebonne Parish Emergency Operations Center at 985-873-6357 so that damage assessment can begin as soon as it is safe to do so.
