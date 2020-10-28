WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: New Orleans officials discuss Hurricane Zeta preps

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Parish city officials will discuss preparations for Hurricane Zeta.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an emergency declaration for Orleans Parish ahead of Hurricane Zeta.
In preparation for expected impacts of Hurricane Zeta, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend all bus and streetcar services beginning at noon on Wednesday, October 28th. All transit operations will remain suspended until further notice and until it is deemed safe for service to resume.
The city is calling for a voluntary evacuation of areas outside the levee system, including Irish Bayou, Venetian Isles, and Lake Catherine.
Neutral ground parking is currently allowed, although residents are asked not to block streetcar tracks, intersections, or bike/walking paths.
Those who might need extra help during a storm due to age, ability, or medical needs should sign up for the city’s Special Needs Registry. To register, call 311 or go to specialneeds.nola.gov. The city will also provide text updates to residents. To sign up, text ZETA to 888777 (subscribers who received texts for Delta, Beta, Sally, Laura, Marco, or Cristobal will automatically be subscribed).
