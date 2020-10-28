WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: St. Tammany Parish leaders update preps for Hurricane Zeta

WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: St. Tammany Parish leaders update preps for Hurricane Zeta
Hurricane Zeta will make landfall in SE LA Wednesday (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 10:51 AM

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Clarence Powe will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to update residents on preparations for Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta is making its final approach toward southeast Louisiana. It is now expected to be a Category 2 at landfall. Damaging winds in excess of 74 MPH are expected across much of the FOX 8 Viewing Area.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.