WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: St. Tammany Parish leaders update preps for Hurricane Zeta

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Clarence Powe will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to update residents on preparations for Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta is making its final approach toward southeast Louisiana. It is now expected to be a Category 2 at landfall. Damaging winds in excess of 74 MPH are expected across much of the FOX 8 Viewing Area.
