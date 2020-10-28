Zeta moves out, fall air moves in

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zeta has ended so the storm threat is over but the threat after the storm remains. All residents are urged to stay home until daylight Thursday as many injuries come after the storm due to downed power lines and generator usage.
The good news in weather over the next few days will be the much cooler air as highs falls back into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. This will make for some beautiful weather going into Halloween weekend.
