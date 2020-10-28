Zeta set to cross SE LA, South MS as an intense Cat 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zeta is in the process of making landfall in Terrebonne Bay and will cross the heart of SE LA over the next few hours.
This storm will produce significant wind gusts for much of the area along and east of track. Residents need to be in their safe place ready to move to an interior portion of their home as the core moves overhead.
Zeta is rapidly moving to the northeast so the impacts from this storm will quickly end from the coast inland by 8 or 9 this evening.
