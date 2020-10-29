Boil water advisory issued for portions of St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Due to the loss in power caused by Hurricane Zeta, the Briarwood Terrace Water System experienced low water pressure.
Out of an abundance of caution,, a precautionary boil advisory is in place for all Tammany Utilities customers in on the Briarwood Terrace Water System including the following subdivisions:
Abita Terrace
Alamosa Park
Autumn Wind
Briarwood Terrace
Brookstone
Campbell Business Park
Casa Bella
Covington Meadows
Emerald Pines
Falconbridge
Fern Creek Estates
Forest Brook
Fountains
Grand Maison
Grand Terre Park Estates
Koop Drive Office Park
Lexington Place
Marigny Plaza
Nature Walk
New Canaan Hills
Northshore Commercial
Parkington Luxury
Portico Estates
Quail Creek
Remington Court
Six G’s
Stonebrook
Tanglewood
Twin Oaks
Wisteria Manor
Woodcrest
Woodlands
The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
