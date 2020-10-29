Boil water advisory issued for portions of St. Tammany Parish

Boil water advisory issued for portions of St. Tammany Parish
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 9:48 AM

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Due to the loss in power caused by Hurricane Zeta, the Briarwood Terrace Water System experienced low water pressure.

Out of an abundance of caution,, a precautionary boil advisory is in place for all Tammany Utilities customers in on the Briarwood Terrace Water System including the following subdivisions:

Abita Terrace

Alamosa Park

Autumn Wind

Briarwood Terrace

Brookstone

Campbell Business Park

Casa Bella

Covington Meadows

Emerald Pines

Falconbridge

Fern Creek Estates

Forest Brook

Fountains

Grand Maison

Grand Terre Park Estates

Koop Drive Office Park

Lexington Place

Marigny Plaza

Nature Walk

New Canaan Hills

Northshore Commercial

Parkington Luxury

Portico Estates

Quail Creek

Remington Court

Six G’s

Stonebrook

Tanglewood

Twin Oaks

Wisteria Manor

Woodcrest

Woodlands

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities.  It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one minute in a clean container.  The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.  (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.