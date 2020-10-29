Bruce: Zeta Moves Out As A Strong Cold Front Moves In

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Zeta is now long gone, the aftermath and clean-up will last for many days to come.
Please be careful as you survey the damage after sunrise this morning. Assume down powered lines are live.
As Zeta moves out, a cold front moves in! Cool, crisp Fall air will spread across the area today.
A much cooler day is on tap with mid 60s with bright sunshine this afternoon.Morning lows will drop to the 40s north of the Lake and 50s south. Highs will only reach the 60s again on Friday. Expect the nice weather to continue into the Halloween weekend with cool mornings and highs in the low to mid 70s.
