Cleanup begins in St. Bernard Parish as workers assess damage

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) -People in St. Bernard Parish woke up to a mess Thursday morning from Hurricane Zeta.
Now the cleanup begins as parish workers assess the damage across the entire parish.
The damage across St. Bernard Parish is extensive. Buildings have collapsed and the majority of the parish is without power.
Nearly every street has a power pole snapped and in some cases, power poles are covering the roadway.
Entergy is out in full force.
Judge Perez was impassible Wednesday night because of the downed power lines. Today, Judge Perez is open and the cleanup has begun.
For some, the cleanup will take a while. There’s roof damage throughout the parish and hundreds of trees are down.
In some cases, trees fell onto houses.
“We just heard a thump. We didn’t know what it was and I went into my office and that’s when I saw the tree on top of the house.” I didn’t even know the tree fell until I looked out the door and water was all over."Pa
Parish President Guy McInnis says he’s setting up a way for residents to report their damage so that debris cleanup can go even quicker and he says he setting up something to distribute blue tarps for rooftops.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office will be imposing a strict curfew tonight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.
