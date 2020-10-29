COVID-19 Thursday, Oct. 29 numbers

A look at the coronavirus numbers in Louisiana and the recovery. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX8Live.com Staff | October 29, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 11:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As of Thursday, Oct. 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:

  • 181,873 total cases - 392 new cases
  • 5,694 total deaths - 18 new deaths
  • 612 patients in hospitals - decrease of 1 patient
  • 79 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patients
  • 168,634 patients recovered - last updated on 10/26

