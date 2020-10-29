COVID-19 Thursday, Oct. 29 numbers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As of Thursday, Oct. 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 181,873 total cases - 392 new cases
- 5,694 total deaths - 18 new deaths
- 612 patients in hospitals - decrease of 1 patient
- 79 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patients
- 168,634 patients recovered - last updated on 10/26
If you have questions about coronavirus, please contact the Louisiana 211 Network by dialing dial 211. Or, you can text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.
