Emergency SNAP benefits extended through November for La. families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Thursday, Oct. 29 that Louisiana families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits who do not already get the maximum amount will receive emergency allotments through November bringing them up to the maximum amount.
This comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved approved a waiver for the ninth straight month due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisiana’s request to extend the “hot foods” waiver has also been approved through November, allowing SNAP and DSNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy hot or prepared food where SNAP benefits are accepted. Restaurant purchases are not allowed. Typically, SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy hot or prepared foods, however, the waiver is particularly important after tropical storms since many do not have access to a kitchen to prepare meals.
SNAP Emergency Allotments
The emergency allotments are scheduled to be loaded onto recipients' EBT cards in mid-November. New applicants will get the supplements on a rolling weekly basis following approval. Regular SNAP benefits will be issued early as well, on Nov. 1. Households already receiving the maximum amount will not receive extra.
The maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size are:
For more info, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.