LSU Athletics laying off employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Today, LSU Athletics announced a compensation reduction plan to help mitigate the impact of an expected $80 million loss in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The department initiated several costs savings measures since March and today announced the additional step of a department-wide reduction in compensation. Staff earning above $80,000 will be subject to a 12-month salary decrease of 5% from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. All bonuses for coaches and staff will not be awarded for one year. The creation of new positions, position replacements, promotions and equity adjustments will only be approved in essential situations through June 30, 2023. As part of this plan, coaches and other employees with contracts will be asked to voluntarily reduce their annual salary by 5% in 2021. Athletics Director, Scott Woodward, Head Football Coach, Ed Orgeron, and others have already agreed to participate. In addition to this compensation reduction plan, the Department made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure certain functions and eliminate several positions. These efforts were made to streamline productivity, eliminate redundancies and create efficiencies throughout the department. LSU Athletics believes that we will successfully weather this current crisis. Moreover, these difficult decisions will lead to a stronger, more stable Department of Athletics in the years ahead that will continue to allow our programs and our student-athletes to flourish.”