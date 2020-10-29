Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas limited in practice Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was limited (ankle/hamstring) in practice Thursday. On Wednesday, Thomas did not practice with the team. Thomas has not played since week one against Tampa Bay. Last week, Thomas tweaked his hamstring that kept him out of the team’s 27-24 win over Carolina.
Wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle) and tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) were also limited. Nick Easton (concussion) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.
