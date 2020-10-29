TUPD: One person shot at in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot at in the 900 block of Pine Street on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at around 9:43 p.m.
The two victims were coming home when they spotted a man dressed in all black kneeling in front of a dumpster across the street.
One of the pair began to chase the suspect causing him to flee the scene. The suspect then yelled ‘stop chasing me’ before firing a single shot at the one chasing him, who stopped there.
The man continued to run south on Pine Street.
If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.