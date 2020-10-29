Zack: A beautiful, holiday weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As we begin to clean up from Zeta and also deal with the long duration power outages, the weather will certainly be providing some wonderful conditions.
Cool, crisp nights will go along with pleasant days as we round out the week and head into the holiday weekend. Highs for Friday will remain in the 60s which will be the first 60 degree day of fall. Those temperatures will rebound on Halloween into the lower 70s but overall the air will remain dry and quite pleasant. For Halloween evening if you are trick-or-treating it doesn’t get much better than temps in the 60s under clear skies.
Another front is on the way by late Sunday and this will send temperatures even lower going into next week. North and west of the lake may see their first 30s of the season by Tuesday morning with 40s possible south of the lake. Lots of sunshine is on the way with no rain chances for awhile.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.