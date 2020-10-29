Zack: A beautiful, holiday weekend ahead

Cool, crisp nights will go along with pleasant days as we round out the week and head into the holiday weekend. Highs for Friday will remain in the 60s which will be the first 60 degree day of fall. Those temperatures will rebound on Halloween into the lower 70s but overall the air will remain dry and quite pleasant. For Halloween evening if you are trick-or-treating it doesn’t get much better than temps in the 60s under clear skies.