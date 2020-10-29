Zeta Aftermath: Curfew information

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the damage from Zeta, some parishes are putting mandatory curfews in place. Other areas are lifting curfews.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Curfew lifted at 6 a.m. on Thursday
LAFOURCHE PARISH
Curfew lifted at 6 a.m. on Thursday
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
In order to expedite the recovery and cleanup efforts following Hurricane Zeta, Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich, Jr. announces the implementation of a nightly curfew in Plaquemines Parish effective Thursday from sunset until sunrise (approximately 6pm until 7am). Security checkpoints will be utilized at the parish lines on the westbank and eastbank to screen motorists entering the parish during curfew hours.
ST. BERNARD PARISH
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office together with Parish Officials will be imposing a strict curfew Thursday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning due to extremely dangerous conditions existing throughout the Parish.
TERREBONNE PARISH
Effective immediately, the curfew that was instituted earlier today has been lifted for those areas of the parish inside the Morganza Levee System, according to information from Parish President Gordon Dove. “However, motorists in the parish should restrict travel to essential trips only during the evening hours and exercise caution if it is necessary to travel due to many signalized intersections without power,” he said.
