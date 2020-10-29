NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Though the storm threat from Hurricane Zeta is over, hazardous conditions are still possible in the aftermath.
Please be careful as you survey the damage after sunrise this morning. Assume down powered lines are live. As Zeta moves out, a cold front moves in! Cool, crisp Fall air will spread across the area today.
Temperatures will drop this morning and only recover to the 60s this afternoon.Morning lows will drop to the 40s north of the Lake and 50s south. Highs will only reach the 60s again on Friday. Expect the nice weather to continue into the Halloween weekend with cool mornings and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Stay with FOX 8 as we cover the recovery from Hurricane Zeta.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.