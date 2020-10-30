BR native, Southern grad to head LSP

“I truly appreciate Governor Edwards for the opportunity presented with this appointment and I am humbled by his confidence,” said Capt. Davis. “I recognize there are challenges ahead and, rest assured, we will be purposeful moving forward. My administration will be built on trust, externally and internally. I look forward to working daily on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police to ensure the safety of the citizens we serve. I am grateful to Colonel Reeves for his over 30 years of service to the Louisiana State Police with the last three and a half as Superintendent and wish he and his family well in retirement.”