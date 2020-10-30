Bruce: Fall feel is here and to stay for a while

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a mostly cloudy cool day, skies will clear bringing chilly night and sunny mild days.
Considering the lingering power outages we really can’t ask for much better weather over the next few days. Halloween weekend will bring sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives late day Sunday with this next front bringing the coldest air of the season into the region.
Highs drop back into the low 60s come early next week with lows in the 30s and 40s. Yep, we could be talking about some frost potential north of the lake next week.
In the tropics we have one area we are monitoring in the Caribbean that has a high chance of becoming Eta. This new development will be the 28th named storm of the season tying 2005 for the most named storms in a single season.
Right now future Eta will just slide into Central America with no Gulf worries from it.
