Where to find food distribution sites in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Food distributions are being organized to help those affected by Hurricane Zeta.
New Orleans City Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen will host food distributions at two sites Friday, October 30.
Nguyen, with the help of World Central Kitchen, will distribute 1,000 ready served meals to those affected by Hurricane Zeta.
Food will be distributed at the following locations:
- New Philippians Mission Baptist Church - 5234 North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans
- St. Maria Goretti Church - 7300 Crowder Boulevard, New Orleans
The event will begin at Noon and go on until the last meal is given away.
Other food distributions around New Orleans include.
- Culture Aid NOLA - 1835 St. Roch Avenue, 11 a.m.
- NOLA Tree Project - 1509 Filmore Avenue, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- District C Food Pantry and Free Sandwich Giveaway - 1111 Newton Street , 9:30 a.m. - Noon
In order to recieve the meals, you must be a resident of New Orleans.
