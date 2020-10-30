Entergy Louisiana says some customers could see power restored over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Entergy Louisiana says some customers will begin to see their power come back on through this weekend. But, the utility adds it could take 7 to 10 days for other neighbors.
Entergy says their focus right now is on critical customers first.
“Hospitals, police and fire stations, water, sewer, those kinds of things and then we’ll go to how quickly can we get on as many customers as possible during that process,” said Entergy Louisiana President and CEO, Phillip May. “We still have a number of critical customers off, we expect to get those on today, most of those are south and east of us where we have seen more sustained damage.”
Entergy says starting tonight, they’ll begin giving customers specific outage estimates for their region and neighborhoods. That way they’ll have an idea of how long it will be before the lights are back on.
