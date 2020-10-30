FEMA website crowdsources photos of Zeta damage

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The purpose of the FEMA Disaster Reporter is to crowdsource and share disaster-related information for events occurring within the United States, allowing citizens, first responders, emergency managers, community response & recovery teams, and others to view and contribute information on a publicly accessible map.
The Disaster Reporter is a feature in the FEMA App that allows users to take a photograph in a disaster area and submit it, along with a short text description. All approved disaster-related photos and text are posted.
