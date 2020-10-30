FEMA website crowdsources photos of Zeta damage

Hurricane Zeta 2020 (Source: WVUE)
By Staff | October 30, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The purpose of the FEMA Disaster Reporter is to crowdsource and share disaster-related information for events occurring within the United States, allowing citizens, first responders, emergency managers, community response & recovery teams, and others to view and contribute information on a publicly accessible map.

Link to 2020 Disasters Crowdsourced Photos Dashboard

The Disaster Reporter is a feature in the FEMA App that allows users to take a photograph in a disaster area and submit it, along with a short text description.  All approved disaster-related photos and text are posted.

