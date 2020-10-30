FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: Destrehan at East St. John

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - East St. John registered a big win a few weeks back against Hahnville. This was evidence the Wildcat program is a force to be reckoned with again.
“I think the buy-in has been excellent with our guys. Our guys understand and know what the expectations are. Expectations are to take this one week at a time. To be 4-0 is great, but you’re only as good as your last game,” said East St. John head coach Brandon Brown.
“I see everybody playing together. Doing their job. We somebody messes up, everybody get’s on them, makes sure we’re getting right,” said ESJ linebacker Jackie Marshall.
East St. John is 4-0 for the first time since 2006. If they want to get to 5-0, there’s a tough team in their way, Destrehan.
“East St. John does a great job. Coach Brown and his staff get their kids ready to play. They’re well coached, they have a lot of talent. They play a physical brand of football. So we have to match their intensity Friday night,” said Destrehan head coach Marcus Scott.
“I’m just excited to get a chance to play. It’s River Parish football, it doesn’t get any better. Just growing up on the river, we got excited about games like this. We got an opportunity now to experience it. When you talk about the increase in capacity, just at the right time. Just a great atmosphere to be in,” said Brown.
