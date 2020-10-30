Hurricane Zeta victims begin filing insurance claims; higher deductible applies

“It’s always a good idea to take steps to prevent further loss to your home, so if you have broken windows or part of the roof is damaged, maybe a tree came down on your covered property and you take steps such as putting in a tarp or hiring to get that temporary work done, document everything that you’ve done to prevent further loss with pictures and save all of your receipts and when you have the conversation with the insurance company about your claim present that to them and let them know the steps that you’ve taken to prevent further damage to your home,” said Pilcic.