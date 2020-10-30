Mississippi Power expects 95 percent of power restored by Monday night

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Based on the completed damage assessment, the company expects to restore 95 percent of power by midnight on Monday night.
The Mississippi Power Hurricane Zeta storm team has restored service to approximately 30,000 customers impacted by the powerful storm as of 2 p.m. Friday.
Mississippi Power’s transmission and distribution equipment suffered extensive damage which requires a rebuild of a significant portion of the company’s electrical infrastructure throughout our service area.
For more details, including estimated restoration times for cities across the company’s Coast Division, please click here
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.