New Orleans police officer shot in French Quarter, rushed to hospital; suspect apprehended

New Orleans police say an officer was shot in the French Quarter on Friday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | October 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police say an officer was shot in the French Quarter on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Royal Street.

The officer has been taken to a local hospital via EMS, police said.

At least one arrest has been made in this investigation, according to the NOPD.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco is aiding the investigation.

A witness at a nearby shot said they heard several loud “popping noises” outside of a nearby window and saw two people flee from the scene.

Police are expected to release more information on the shooting this afternoon.

BREAKING: NOPD officer shot in the French Quarter.

