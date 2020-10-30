NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorses Donald Trump for president

“He was as nice and engaging as he possibly could be, considering what type of stress he’s under,” Favre said in an interview with Fox News. “But I’ll say this: I respect the office of the president of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. Had Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton, anybody during my era, had they asked me to play golf, I certainly would have jumped at the opportunity, simply because regardless of what they believe in, just to be asked is an honor.”