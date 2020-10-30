Nice conditions through the weekend

Zeta cleanup continues today in unusually nice post-storm conditions.
Cool, crisp nights and mornings will lead into pleasant afternoons. Highs today will remain in the 60s for the first time this season! Those temperatures will rebound on Halloween into the lower 70s, but low humidity and lots of sunshine will continue. For trick-or-treaters, perfect conditions are expected with temperatures in the 60s through the evening with clear skies.
Another front is on the way by late Sunday, and this will send temperatures even lower going into next week. North and west of the lake may see their first 30s of the season by Tuesday morning with 40s possible south of the lake. No rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
