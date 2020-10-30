NOPD: Three injured in two separate shootings on St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two men were shot at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Louisa Street.
This incident was reported at around 4:18 p.m. on Friday. The two were taken to the hospital to be treated.
Fox 8 was notified of another shooting blocks away in the 2600 block of St. Claude Avenue. One man was reported injured.
The shooting happened at Hank’s Seafood and Supermarket at around 3 p.m. on Friday.
A family member of the man who was shot says her 24-year-old nephew was in the store buying food when he tried to intervene in an argument between two men.
The aunt says the victim was taken away by ambulance.
NOPD has not provided any details on the shooting or if an arrest has been made.
Police say there is no indication at this time that the shootings are related.
Updates will be provided here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.