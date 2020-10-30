Officers search for Jefferson Parish man wanted for murder

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 30-year-old murder suspect from Marrero.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Hutchinson for the Oct. 21 homicide that occurred in the 6500 block of Lapalco Blvd. Hutchinson is wanted for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Hutchinson is described as a black man, about 6′3″ tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with tattoos on his neck and face. He is known to frequent the Westbank of Jefferson Parish and the St. Tammany Parish area.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hutchinson is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
