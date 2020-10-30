“The pursuit was unbelievable,” witnesses react to NOPD officers shot, pursuit of suspect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In a cellphone video, you can see NOPD officers with their weapons drawn at a man pinned to the ground. This is the moment when officers apprehend a man investigators say shot at two officers.
One officer was shot in the left cheek and the bullet is now lodged inside of his skull. He is in serious, but stable condition. The second officer received ‘minor abrasions’ to his arm, according to Ferguson.
“He was captured right by the bricks,” said Jude Acres, who witnessed the ordeal. “He went down, they put handcuffs on him. There was no physical altercations.”
The suspect was apprehended near the intersection of St. Peter and Decatur Street. Chief Shaun Ferguson says witnesses in the area helped identify and point out the suspect.
“I wouldn’t expect anything else,” Ferguson said. “It could have been visitors but nevertheless the New Orleans Police Department has always had the support of our community.”
Ferguson says officers did not use their weapons during the chase.
“The pursuit was unbelievable. I would say 25 police cars were here in a matter of 10 minutes,” Acres said.
“This is a dark day for our officers,” Ferguson said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
