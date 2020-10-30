Report: Use of slurs not ‘isolated’ at Louisiana State Police

State Police records obtained by the AP revealed that Reeves also refused to discipline another state trooper and a longtime administrative assistant last year after they were found to have forwarded overtly racist emails from their account, including a five-page chainmail titled “BE PROUD TO BE WHITE” that claims white Americans have “LOST most of OUR RIGHTS” and addresses law enforcement treatment of minorities. The email questioned why “only whites can be racists” and challenged its recipients to be “proud enough to send it on.”