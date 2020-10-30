Zack: It’s the coolest day we have seen since March

Considering the lingering power outages we really can’t ask for much better weather over the next few days. Halloween weekend will bring sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives late day Sunday with this next front bringing the coldest air of the season into the region. Highs drop back into the low 60s come early next week with lows in the 30s and 40s. Yep, we could be talking about some frost potential north of the lake next week.