Zack: It’s the coolest day we have seen since March

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clouds have held strong through the lunch hour today but that will change this afternoon as the bright sunshine is expected to return to the area.
The return of the sun will be a little too late to warm us up much as our highs will only manage the low to mid 60s on this Friday. For some reference, highs in the 60s haven’t been felt around here since early March, that was 8 months ago!
Considering the lingering power outages we really can’t ask for much better weather over the next few days. Halloween weekend will bring sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives late day Sunday with this next front bringing the coldest air of the season into the region. Highs drop back into the low 60s come early next week with lows in the 30s and 40s. Yep, we could be talking about some frost potential north of the lake next week.
In the tropics we have one area we are monitoring in the Caribbean that has a high chance of becoming Eta. This new development will be the 28th named storm of the season tying 2005 for the most named storms in a single season. Right now future Eta will just slide into Central America with no Gulf worries from it.
