Destrehan racks up 28 unanswered points to beat East St. John, 31-12

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - East St. John was looking good with a 12-3 halftime advantage at home. But then, Destrehan came alive, racking up 28 unanswered points to register a victory over ESJ, 31-12.
Razan Keller produced 147 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Freshman Shane Lee found the end zone twice. Jai Eugene, Jr. hit Calvin Bullock for the other score.
Destrehan improved to 4-1 on the season. ESJ lost their first game in 2020, dropping to 4-1.
