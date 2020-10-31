Families continue Halloween traditions despite Zeta storm damage, Covid concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Days after category two Hurricane Zeta hit southeast Louisiana, energy crews are still out working to restore power Halloween weekend.
Despite the widespread storm damage, power outages, and Covid concerns, families made the most of this spooky holiday.
“It’s kind of like Mardi Gras except out here and all family atmosphere so it’s good,” Karen Betz said.
In Halloweens past, Karen Betz says hundreds of families would take part in this trick-or-treating family tradition.
“Over 800 the last few years that’s been the norm, so we stocked up to make sure everyone gets a treat everyone’s happy,” Betz said.
This year is of course a little different for many reasons. She says they’re not only trying to make sure to set up treats and goodies for safe, social distancing pick up, but families will also be dodging storm damage throughout their North Bridgedale neighborhood.
“We’re taking every precaution we can putting things out so they can pick it up and trying to have social distancing but it gets a little crazy but we’re going to do the best we can,” Betz said.
All you have to do is look at the Titus family’s front lawn to know that Halloween is a big holiday for them. Though with so much candy to give away, and at least power restored on their street, they understandably had questions leading up to the weekend.
“With the coronavirus, we don’t know what’s gonna happen, with the storm coming there’s gonna be so many places that cancel. We might be overloaded and run out of candy, or we may have no one show up we don’t know what to expect,” Titus said.
Tens of thousands of Jefferson Parish customers are still without power, though Entergy says they’ve restored power to over half of those who had their lights go out.
And with families taking to the streets, they’re reminding folks to keep a safe distance from crews out working and to stay away from downed power lines.
Southeast Louisiana has shouldered a lot between COVID-19, hurricane threats, and now power outages and cleanup from Zeta, but families say Halloween is a chance to put a smile back on the kids' faces.
“We could’ve not done it we had a storm. We’ve had lots of things going on everybody has put it back down but the kids need it. The kids really need it,” Betz said.
