LSU suffers embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn
TJ Finley of the LSU Tigers during the first half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | October 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 6:05 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - It was Tigers vs. Tigers when LSU faced Auburn on “The Plains” on Halloween and the game ended up being a nightmare for the visiting Bayou Bengals.

LSU was embarrassed 48-11 in its worst loss since 1996.

True freshman TJ Finley was 13-of-24 for 143 yards. He threw two interceptions and fumbled on a sack that was run back for a touchdown. After Finley’s second interception, which happened on LSU’s first offensive play of the second half, Max Johnson entered the game. He was 15-of-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown.

