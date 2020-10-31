LSU suffers embarrassing 48-11 loss to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - It was Tigers vs. Tigers when LSU faced Auburn on “The Plains” on Halloween and the game ended up being a nightmare for the visiting Bayou Bengals.
LSU was embarrassed 48-11 in its worst loss since 1996.
True freshman TJ Finley was 13-of-24 for 143 yards. He threw two interceptions and fumbled on a sack that was run back for a touchdown. After Finley’s second interception, which happened on LSU’s first offensive play of the second half, Max Johnson entered the game. He was 15-of-24 for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Full recap coming.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.