JPSO investigating fatal hit and run crash in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Harvey.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the 1800 block of Gretna Boulevard around 9:45 p.m. Friday evening. Deputies found the man suffering from multiple injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Initial investigation indicates the victim was riding a bicycle on Gretna Boulevard when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, which fled the location, according to JPSO.
There is no description of the suspect vehicle or further information immediately available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division at 504-598-5880 or contact Crimestoppers.
