NOPD: Police searching for missing runaway teen

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police department is seeking help to find 15-year-old Juayonna Carruth.
She was last seen on Oct. 23 at around 6:15 p.m. Carruth got into an argument with her mom and then ran away, according to NOPD.
Police say she was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, olive green top, black shorts and a brown and gold Ralph Lauren backpack.
Anyone with additional information on Juayonna Carruth’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
