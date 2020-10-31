Plaquemines Parish offers hot meals, tarps for those in need on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Plaquemines Parish will offer hot meals and tarps for residents in the Parish tomorrow, Nov. 1.
They will begin meal distributions at around 11:30 a.m. and dinner will begin at 4 p.m.
The locations to pick up meals are:
• Braithwaite Auditorium, 1253 Hwy 39
• Davant Community Center, 15577 Hwy 15
Tarps will also be distributed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents will have to provide proof of residency for the parish.
They will provide two tarps per household. Additional tarps will be available to residents as they receive them.
The locations to pick up tarps are:
• Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd. Building 900, Belle Chasse
• Eastbank, Scarsdale Ferry Landing
• Port Sulphur YMCA, 278 Civic Drive
