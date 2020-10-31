Slidell man killed in Friday night car crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A Slidell man was killed in car crash Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on LA 433 south of US Hwy 190 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash took the life of 46-year-old Jason A. Rodriquez of Slidell.
Police say Rodriquez was traveling southbound on LA 433 when he exited the roadway. The vehicle impacted multiple trees before coming to a stop. Rodriquez was taken to the hospital where he later died from injuries.
He was properly restrained and impairment is not suspected to a be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Rodriquez for scientific analysis.
