Slidell man killed in Friday night car crash
By Nicole Mumphrey | October 31, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:45 AM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -A Slidell man was killed in car crash Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on LA 433 south of US Hwy 190 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash took the life of 46-year-old Jason A. Rodriquez of Slidell.

Police say Rodriquez was traveling southbound on LA 433 when he exited the roadway.  The vehicle impacted multiple trees before coming to a stop.  Rodriquez was taken to the hospital where he later died from injuries.

He was properly restrained and impairment is not suspected to a be a factor in the crash.  As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Rodriquez for scientific analysis.

