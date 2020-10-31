Strong cold front to start the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The beautiful weather will ring in November with even cooler weather on the way. A strong cold front moves through Sunday night bringing a gusty north wind on Monday. Highs will barely reach into the 60s with full sunshine Monday.
The coldest night of the season will likely come on Tuesday with 30s expected north and west of the lake. While a frost or freeze is not anticipated, stay tuned for any updates to the overnight lows. Temperatures south of the lake will reach the 40s.
The rest of the week will be sunny with nice cool mornings and mild sunny November afternoons. No rain is expected.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.