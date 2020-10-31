Zack: A spooktacular Halloween weekend forecast

The second half of the weekend you will certainly notice the breezy conditions will return. This is because another cold front will be sweeping through the area. Behind this next front, Monday and Tuesday will bring the coolest days we have seen this fall as highs top out in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some frost over far northern areas come Tuesday morning. We remain dry over the next week.