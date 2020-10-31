Zack: A spooktacular Halloween weekend forecast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Halloween weekend is here and the weather will be about as good as it can get with fall really beginning to settle in across the area.
Expect highs to top out right around 70 for Halloween afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds. The breezy conditions from the past few days have subsided so that 70 will be quite comfortable. As we head into this evening for any trick-or-treating activities, temperatures will only fall back into the lower 60s so unlike the past few Halloweens which have been downright cold, Halloween 2020 will be just right.
The second half of the weekend you will certainly notice the breezy conditions will return. This is because another cold front will be sweeping through the area. Behind this next front, Monday and Tuesday will bring the coolest days we have seen this fall as highs top out in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some frost over far northern areas come Tuesday morning. We remain dry over the next week.
Looking down in the Caribbean we are monitoring a disturbance labeled Invest 96L. This system will slowly move into the western Caribbean this weekend with a high chance it becomes our next named storm. That next name on the list is Eta and the formation of Eta will tie 2005 for the most named storms in a single season. Thankfully Eta looks to remain parked down there over the next several days.
