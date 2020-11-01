City leaders hand out tarps today for residents with damaged roofs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - City leaders handed out free tarps today for residents with damaged roofs. For one resident, the aftermath of Zeta has felt like deja vu.
“We got a little roof damage so we came to get a tarp until we’re able to get a roofer out to repair the damages,” said Tony Bridges, a resident in New Orleans.
In front of the Dryades YMCA and six other locations around the city, cars with New Orleans residents lined up to get their free tarps to help cover the damage sustained by Hurricane Zeta.
Barbara Lacen-Keller lives in New Orleans East and just recently got her power back on, she says after a long hurricane season of preparations and near misses, this storm took her by surprise.
“I just said hey we’ll get a little wind and a little rain and it’s going to be over. never did i expect it to be the way it was. and watching it I really became afraid,” Lacen-Keller said. “It took me back to déjà vu of Katrina.”
“The only thing that has not yet happened is that aliens have not landed on top of the super dome,” said New Orleans councilman Jay H. Banks.
With this busy hurricane season on top of a pandemic, hurting businesses, an election year and protests for social justice, Councilmember Jay H. Banks says there’s not a lot 2020 hasn’t thrown at them, and this storm is just the latest obstacle to overcome.
“Clearly there was damage with it moving as fast as it did, so clearly people are in need, and we want to try to help them,” Banks said.
Banks says he’s one of the thousands of Entergy customers still without power in the city but knows crews are doing everything they can to fix that.
“As frustrating as it is for those of us that are still dark, the fact is they are working as fast as they can to get us all back on, so when you see those guys out there, throw them a smile, tell them thank you,” Banks said.
Keller says she knows that she, like so many others, is stressed to the max, but reminds herself and everyone else to keep moving forward.
“As a people, we are going to have to start believing and trusting in each other and really taking care of each other.”
“One thing about New Orleans is, we’re always down for each other.”
