City and state leaders debate voter suppression following polling site power outages

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For Louisiana voters, there’s a lot to research and consider on the 2020 ballot.
“Around the country, Donald Trump versus Joe Biden is the big question on everyone’s mind, but in Louisiana, we have a really deep and long ballot from DA’s to judges to constitutional amendments about abortion,” said Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman.
Sherman says Hurricane Zeta only complicated this process after damaging much across Southeast Louisiana.
The clerk of the court says some polling locations may still be without power on Election Day, and will need to be powered by generators but have assured voters voting locations will have power.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell however, released a statement saying the Secretary of State refused to help financially with those generators, generators that will be needed to power any polling sites still in the dark on Tuesday.
She says the city’s confronted several crises this year and the financial costs associated, saying: “Further, the Secretary’s office has taken the unprecedented position that City employees and resources must be pressed into service to fulfill critical functions that his office will not — including the transport, installation and maintenance of the generators, at City expense.”
“The big question right now is this a practical challenge where folks are trying to figure out who pays, or is there something political behind it in this partisan environment where folks are trying to disenfranchise New Orleans voters,” Mike Sherman said.
The Secretary of State responded saying “A Herculean effort to assess and restore all election infrastructure has been underway since the rain stopped falling and the wind stopped blowing, but Cantrell and Moreno have contributed nothing to that response effort.”
Sherman says at the center of this debate is making sure people get to the polls.
“Voters are really engaged right now. About half the number of total votes cast for years ago has already been cast in early voting. People are really engaged in Louisiana anything that prevents or acts as a barrier is a bad thing, so voters need to stay engaged if there’s a last-minute polling change they need to check that secretary of state website,” Sherman said.
Another word of caution considering power might be an issue and polling locations may change: do your research and know who you’re voting for.
“This is a very intimidating ballot, it’s a long ballot, if you don’t do your research you’re going to be that person who holds up the line. Don’t be that person,” Sherman said.
One polling location in Orleans parish will be moved according to the clerk of court.
Those who voted at the student center on Xavier University’s campus will need to vote at the campus’s Convocation center instead.
